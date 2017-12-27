Changes Within Toyo Tire U.S. Leadership

Changes are underway in the corporate leadership within the U.S. subsidiaries of Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd., with the expansion of duties of key executives, effective January 1, 2018.

Tomoshige “Tomo” Mizutani is already a busy executive and more is soon to be added to his plate of responsibilities at Toyo Tire. Mizutani, a tire industry veteran of 30 years, was instrumental in establishing the Nitto brand in the United States. Currently he serves as chairman of Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. (TTC), chairman and CEO of Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc., and senior corporate officer of TTR. Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. announced that his has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Toyo Tire North America OE Sales LLC (TNOE). In his expanded role, Mizutani will also be responsible for spearheading sales of original equipment tires to the auto industry, succeeding Jim Hawk, who will remain in a non-executive capacity as director and chairman of the board of TNOE.

Donald Bunn is being appointed president and chief executive officer of Toyo Tire North America Manufacturing Inc. (TNA), based in White, Georgia. Bunn’s career in the tire industry covers nearly 40 years of tire development and manufacturing work, and he was appointed president of TNA in 2015. Bunn also succeeds Jim Hawk, who will be relinquishing his role as chairman of TNA. Bunn will be responsible for managing the company’s state-of-the-art tire manufacturing facility. He joined Toyo Tire in 2005 as director of Technical Services.

Iori Suzuki, currently president of Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc. (TTHA), will add the title of chief executive officer of TTHA. Suzuki, too, succeeds Jim Hawk. Suzuki will also continue in his role as corporate officer of TTR. He joined TTHA in 2005 as its senior vice president and general counsel, and was promoted to president of TTHA in 2016. Suzuki was involved with establishing the company’s first U.S. tire manufacturing plant in Georgia. His 30-year career spans work in global banking and international trade.

In a media release, Takashi Shimizu, president and CEO of Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd., stated that, “With these key management appointments, we have a leadership team ready to further drive our North American business upwards. I look forward to their collective contributions.”