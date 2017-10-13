Toyo Develops Airless Concept Tire

Toyo Tires has announced the development of “noair,” a neo-futuristic airless concept tire that does not require any inflating or air.



Toyo Tires has been researching airless tires since 2006 and in May 2012, Toyo Tires introduced a prototype as a reference exhibit at the Automotive Engineering Exposition.



Since then, there have been fundamental changes in the tire structure from previous prototypes, plus performance improvements to make driving the tires practical. With these evolutions, Toyo renamed the concept tire “noair” as they continue to develop the tire even further in their research.

The inner core of noair comprises of high-rigidity resin spokes to ensure sufficient strength to support the load. The section between the spokes and rubber tread, the outer diameter ring is reinforced with carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic which serves to reduce the load imposed on the spokes.



The number of spokes has been doubled (100 pitch) compared to the previous model as well as designed in an “X-shaped spoke configuration,” distributing contact pressure, reducing the impact sounds from the spokes that are generated when they come into contact with the ground for a quieter ride.



Durability vastly exceeds the equivalent legal and regulatory requirements for Toyo Tires commercial products and the tire’s rolling resistance is 25% better even when compared to Toyo Tires commercial products. The tire also uses “nano balance technology,” a unique material design core technology used to create a more fuel-efficient rubber tread.