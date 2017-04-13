Toyo Adds F-Load Range to Open Country Line
Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. is expanding its Open Country Line to include F-load range tires.
“At Toyo Tires we are committed to creating innovative products and solutions to address the needs and expectations of the off-road community and specialty dealers,” said Conrad Galamgam, senior director of product planning at Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “These new F-load range tires enable truck owners to get the tire performance and look they desire, while meeting or exceeding the load-carrying requirements of their trucks.”
The new higher carrying capacity tires are available in the Open Country M/T, Open Country R/T, and Open Country A/T II tires in the following sizes:
Open Country M/T
33X12.50R18LT
35X12.50R18LT
LT305/55R20
33X12.50R20LT
35X12.50R20LT
35X13.50R20LT
33X12.50R22LT
35X12.50R22LT
37X12.50R22LT (Coming Soon)
Open Country R/T
LT305/55R20
35X12.50R20LT
Open Country A/T II
33X12.50R18LT
35X12.50R18LT
33X12.50R20LT
35X12.50R20LT
35X13.50R20LT
33X12.50R22LT
35X12.50R22LT