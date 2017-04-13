Toyo Adds F-Load Range to Open Country Line

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. is expanding its Open Country Line to include F-load range tires.

“At Toyo Tires we are committed to creating innovative products and solutions to address the needs and expectations of the off-road community and specialty dealers,” said Conrad Galamgam, senior director of product planning at Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “These new F-load range tires enable truck owners to get the tire performance and look they desire, while meeting or exceeding the load-carrying requirements of their trucks.”

The new higher carrying capacity tires are available in the Open Country M/T, Open Country R/T, and Open Country A/T II tires in the following sizes:

Open Country M/T

33X12.50R18LT

35X12.50R18LT

LT305/55R20

33X12.50R20LT

35X12.50R20LT

35X13.50R20LT

33X12.50R22LT

35X12.50R22LT

37X12.50R22LT (Coming Soon)

Open Country R/T

LT305/55R20

35X12.50R20LT

Open Country A/T II

33X12.50R18LT

35X12.50R18LT

33X12.50R20LT

35X12.50R20LT

35X13.50R20LT

33X12.50R22LT

35X12.50R22LT