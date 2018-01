In this week’s Top Shop Tips video (sponsored by Coats), members of the Tire Review Top Shop community share some of the best practices that have helped them run a successful tire business. Craig Wortham (Alyeska Tire), Steve Nerheim (Waukegan Tire & Supply Co.), and Julie Scroggins (Waukegan Tire & Supply Co.) discuss the importance of building a great team, keeping up with industry changes, and improving communication in the shop.