Top Shop Tips
July 10, 2018

Top Shop Tip — Find Allies in the Industry

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Top Shop Tips 7-10-18 from Babcox Media, Inc. on Vimeo.

In this week’s Top Shop Tip, presented by Coats, Howard Fleischmann of Community Tire Pros says that tire dealers are stronger together than they could ever be alone.

“We as independent tire dealers are under attack,” Fleischmann says. Finding allies can mean joining forces with a strong distribution or even an unlikely partner. “Latch onto that dealer across town. He’s not your competitor – he’s your friend.”

