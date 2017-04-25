Top Shop Entry Period Closes May 1

There is less than one week left to enter the industry-leading Tire Review Top Shop Awards program, presented by Coats.

Independent tire dealerships of any size – retail, commercial and/or wholesale – and those who wish to nominate a tire dealership have until midnight, May 1, to enter the contest at tirereview.com/top-shop-form/.

Now in its 11th year, the industry-leading Tire Review Top Shop Awards program seeks to honor the “best of the best” independent tire dealers in North America and will name one Winner and three Finalists.

The Tire Review Top Shop Winner will receive:

– A check for $2,500

– A brand new Coats tire changer or wheel balancer

– Airfare and hotel for two (2 nights/3 days) to the 2017 Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show in Las Vegas

– An exclusive invite to Tire Review’s Top Shop event in Nashville this September

Additionally, three Finalists will be awarded $1,000, a brand new Coats tire change (or wheel balancer) and an invitation to the Top Shop event in Nashville.

The Top Shop Winner and three Finalists will also be profiled on the Tire Review website and in a special Top Shop section of Tire Review’s October issue.

If you think your dealership is among the best of the best, tell us! Enter the Top Shop Awards today at tirereview.com/top-shop-form/ by midnight, May 1, 2017.

Official contest rules can be viewed, here. Semi-finalists will be notified May 12, 2017.

Please send any questions regarding the entry form or Top Shop contest to Carley Hull at [email protected].