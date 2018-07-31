Top Dog And VAST Integration Available From MAM Software

MAM Software Inc. has announced that its work with Top Dog to ensure seamless integration with its VAST solution is now fully optimized.

VAST is an advanced point-of-sale and business management software for single and multi-location tire and auto service dealers. Through the newest integration with Top Dog business intelligence reporting, VAST can now provide users with a more robust set of reporting tools than ever before. Customers of both Top Dog and MAM Software have seen the benefits of this integration, including tire distributors such as Sullivan Tire.

Top Dog Solutions offers a full complement of reporting modules to support the key analysis required by most organizations in the tire distribution segment. Top Dog modules share a common user interface that is built on top of Microsoft Excel (supporting legacy versions as old as 2007).

“We are always looking to work with industry-leading providers within the tire and automotive service market to ensure consumers are getting the most out of their data. Working with MAM Software was a logical step forward and we look forward to seeing where the relationship takes us,” said Eric Levine at Top Dog Solutions.

“Top Dog is proven to be a major player in the business intelligence arena and we are happy to have a working relationship with them. VAST customers will greatly benefit from the additional data analysis available through Top Dog Solutions and our hope is to have more customers integrated in the future,” said Lance Brierley, general manager of North America at MAM Software.

MAM Software will be hosting a webinar presented by Top Dog at 2 p.m. on Aug. 8 for current VAST customers who would like to learn more about the solutions offered by Top Dog and the integration capabilities. Register for the webinar here.