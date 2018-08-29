Top 2018 SEMA Vehicle Builds Can Win $10K from Toyo Tires

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. has launched the first Toyo Tires SEMA Top Build contest with $10,000 in cash prizes up for grabs. Eligible vehicles must be on display at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada and equipped with Toyo Tires. Two prizes will be awarded, a Best Toyo Tires SEMA Car Build and a Best Toyo Tires SEMA Truck/SUV Build. Each winner will receive $5,000, a Toyo Tires trophy, and will be featured on Toyo Tires’ social channels.

To enter and see contest details, visit http://bit.ly/SEMABuild.

Vehicle owners must submit their vehicle photography and/or renderings, along with SEMA booth location and contact information by Tuesday, October 23. Judging will take place on-site at the SEMA Show and winners will be announced on or before Thursday, November 1. Entries will be judged on several factors including modifications, overall execution and embodiment of the Toyo Tires brand and lifestyle image.

The 2018 SEMA Show will take place October 30-November 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Toyo Tires always has a significant presence at the annual show including the Toyo Tires Treadpass connecting the Central and South Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Treadpass is a luxury destination spanning more than 14,000 square feet. Visitors will discover dozens of unique cars and trucks along with the full line of Toyo Tires products. They can also take time to rest their feet and recharge their devices in the lounge area.

Toyo Tires will also have a booth (#62122) at the entrance of South Hall showcasing Ken Block’s latest Gymkhana 10 vehicle and more world-class builds. Ken Block will meet fans and sign autographs Tuesday, October 30 from 11am to 12 noon and Wednesday, October 31 from 3pm to 4pm.

Learn more about the full line of tires for light trucks and passenger cars, including Open Country, Proxes, Extensa, Versado and Celsius at ToyoTires.com.