News/Theft
January 25, 2017

‘Toilet Paper Bandit’ Steals from Texas Tire Dealer

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

K&M Tire Plans to Acquire Kansas-Based Becker Tire & Treading

'Toilet Paper Bandit' Steals from Texas Tire Dealer

Rotary Offering More Than Vehicle Lifts

Bolt On Technology Listed in ‘30 Most Valuable Tech Titans’

Mevotech Named Bennett New Vendor of the Year

DOC Rules on OTR AD, CVD Cases

Bridgestone Olympic Partnership Goes Global

Yokohama Names Jeff Barna COO

Hercules Upgrades Road Hazard Protection Program

Mac Tools Launches MDT 10 Diagnostic Tool

A man broke into a Lubbock, Texas, tire dealer on Saturday night, leaving with more than $100 in cash and a four-pack of toilet paper, local media reports.

Dubbed the “Toilet Paper Bandit,” the burglar was caught breaking into Crest Tires through the back door and then proceeded to take money from the cash register and then returned from another area of the store with the toilet paper.

According to the tire dealership owner, the burglar caused about $1,000 in damage.

Show Full Article