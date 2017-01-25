‘Toilet Paper Bandit’ Steals from Texas Tire Dealer

A man broke into a Lubbock, Texas, tire dealer on Saturday night, leaving with more than $100 in cash and a four-pack of toilet paper, local media reports.

Dubbed the “Toilet Paper Bandit,” the burglar was caught breaking into Crest Tires through the back door and then proceeded to take money from the cash register and then returned from another area of the store with the toilet paper.

According to the tire dealership owner, the burglar caused about $1,000 in damage.