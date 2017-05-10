Titan Supporting FFA, 4-H Projects

Titan International is supporting FFA and 4-H members with tractor restoration projects. Each year the tiremaker awards hundreds of tires for qualified projects in support of students and young leaders in agriculture.

“We are proud to support programs like FFA and 4-H that are setting the stage for the future of agriculture,” said Scott Sloan, agricultural products manager for Titan and Goodyear Farm Tires. “The immense amount of time, talent, and hard work that goes into these restoration projects is commendable.”

Students who will be undertaking a tractor restoration project this summer, and would like to apply, should visit: titan-intl.com/antique-tractor-restoration.

In addition to the tractor restoration program, Titan holds regional tire auctions each year to benefit state FFA chapters.