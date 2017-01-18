News/Titan
Titan Rolls Out TGS2 Skid Steer Tire

Titan International Inc. is adding a new all-season skid steer tire to its TGS2 lineup.

The new bias size for skid steers is designed for snow removal and landscaping, and features an open-shoulder tread design and full-tread depth across its surface for traction in snow, ice and mud. Additionally, the tire has siping on the lugs to provide an additional biting edge.

“If you’re pushing snow in the winter and doing landscaping work in the summer, this is the perfect tire,” said Johni Francis, OTR global product manager for Titan. “The tread design puts more rubber on the ground for increased life pushing snow on concrete and less ground disturbance on sensitive turf.”

The TGS2 tire for skid steers is available in the standard 12-16.5 size.

For more information, visit titan-intl.com.

