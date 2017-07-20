Titan Increasing Prices
Titan International will be implementing a price increase its agricultural, industrial and construction tires produced and sold in North America. The increase takes effect Sept. 1, 2017.
The price adjustment will be different by product category but will average approximately 5% overall.
“This increase will allow Titan to recover increased material and production costs while keeping the Titan brand very competitive in the marketplace,” said Paul Hawkins, vice president, aftermarket sales at Titan.