News/Agricultural tires
July 20, 2017

Titan Increasing Prices

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Titan Increasing Prices

Snap-on Introduces New Version of Diagnostic Software

Raybestos, Schwartz Performance Team Up to Restore ’53 Chevy Pickup

Monroe Introduces ‘Feel the Difference Quote It’ Sweepstakes

Michelin Offers Tweel for Zero Turn Mowers

Cooper Roadmaster Brand Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Shop Fix Academy Offers New Membership Option

Michelin Revamping Global Operations

TIA Board of Directors Elects Leaders

Bridgestone Rolls Out New Firestone Truck Tires

Titan International will be implementing a price increase its agricultural, industrial and construction tires produced and sold in North America. The increase takes effect Sept. 1, 2017.

The price adjustment will be different by product category but will average approximately 5% overall.

“This increase will allow Titan to recover increased material and production costs while keeping the Titan brand very competitive in the marketplace,” said Paul Hawkins, vice president, aftermarket sales at Titan.

Show Full Article