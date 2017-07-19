Titan Expands Military-Inspired ATV/UTV Tire Line

Titan International has added several new sizes to its American-made T-Hawk tire line for ATVs and UTVs.

“We have already had success with the T-Hawk in the two existing sizes,” said Steve Strauss, general manager at Titan Tire Corp.. “We wanted to build out the line to meet the demand for its proven performance on a wider range of ATV and UTV size classes.”

The tire line added two sizes, 28×10-12NHS and 28×10-14NHS. Two additional sizes, 27×9-14NHS and 27×11-14NHS, are coming in August.

Based on a military tread design, the 2-belt, 8-ply bias, non-highway service tire is built with aggressive outside lugs for the ultimate traction and longer wear, Titan said.

For more information, contact customer service by calling 1-800-872-2327 or email [email protected].