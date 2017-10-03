News/Goodyear
October 3, 2017

Titan Expands Extreme Flotation Lineup

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Toyo to Expand Production Capacity in U.S., Malaysia

Toyo Rolls Out New Proxes ST III

Snap-on Releases New Software Upgrade 17.4

Kenda Acquires Starco Europe

Titan Expands Extreme Flotation Lineup

Double Coin Rolls Out IM105 Intermodal

New Tool Helps Increase Customers Reviews

Tire Review Announces Winner of 2017 Top Shop Awards

TIA Urges Congress to Cover Hurricane Irma in Disaster Relief Bill

Yokohama’s Spartan Athletes Prepare for Race

Titan International has expanded its extreme flotation lineup to include super single tire setup for MFWD tractors — the Goodyear Optitrac LSW1100/35R32 and LSW1250/35R46.

“We’re starting to see growers shift the old mindset that if you’re running an MFWD tractor, you have to run duals. If you’re not running the tractor between the rows post-emergence, there’s really no reason why you should be running duals. In fact, you’re causing unnecessary pinch row compaction by doing so,” said Scott Sloan, agricultural product manager for Titan and Goodyear Farm Tires. “By running these super singles, a grower will not only reduce field disturbance, but they’ll experience better ride quality and improve their ability to work in wet field conditions that would otherwise be inaccessible.”

The new tire is designed with Titan’s Low Sidewall Technology, and features a larger rim diameter and shorter sidewall as compared to standard tires. The LSW provides the ability to carry the same weight load as comparable standard tires, but at 40% lower inflation pressures, which serves to further reduce soil compaction.

Show Full Article