Titan Expands Extreme Flotation Lineup

Titan International has expanded its extreme flotation lineup to include super single tire setup for MFWD tractors — the Goodyear Optitrac LSW1100/35R32 and LSW1250/35R46.

“We’re starting to see growers shift the old mindset that if you’re running an MFWD tractor, you have to run duals. If you’re not running the tractor between the rows post-emergence, there’s really no reason why you should be running duals. In fact, you’re causing unnecessary pinch row compaction by doing so,” said Scott Sloan, agricultural product manager for Titan and Goodyear Farm Tires. “By running these super singles, a grower will not only reduce field disturbance, but they’ll experience better ride quality and improve their ability to work in wet field conditions that would otherwise be inaccessible.”

The new tire is designed with Titan’s Low Sidewall Technology, and features a larger rim diameter and shorter sidewall as compared to standard tires. The LSW provides the ability to carry the same weight load as comparable standard tires, but at 40% lower inflation pressures, which serves to further reduce soil compaction.