Titan Consolidating Wheel Manufacturing Facilities

Titan International is relocating wheel production from its Saltville, Va., manufacturing facility to its headquarters in Quincy, Ill.

The relocation is part of an effort to take advantage of production capacities, the company said.

“We’re consolidating production in order to more effectively serve our key mining customers, providing them the innovative wheel solutions they’ve come to depend on,” said Paul Reitz, Titan president and CEO. “During this transition, our customer service and support teams are committed to ensuring that our customers experience minimal service or production interruptions. As the mining market returns, Titan will evaluate moving production back to the Saltville, Virginia facility.”