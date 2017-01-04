News/Titan International
ago

Titan Consolidating Wheel Manufacturing Facilities

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,administrator

View bio

DOC Rules on OTR AD, CVD Cases

Enter the 2017 Top Shop Awards Today!

Mac Tools Launches MDT 10 Diagnostic Tool

Chassis Brakes International to Open Mexico Plant, Netherlands R&D Center

Meyle Launches Parts Search App

Hercules Upgrades Road Hazard Protection Program

Two Tire Shops Suffer Fires

Plaza Tire Opens New Location

Bartec Hires National Sales Manager

Mac Tools Launches MDT 10 Diagnostic Tool

Titan International is relocating wheel production from its Saltville, Va., manufacturing facility to its headquarters in Quincy, Ill.

The relocation is part of an effort to take advantage of production capacities, the company said.

“We’re consolidating production in order to more effectively serve our key mining customers, providing them the innovative wheel solutions they’ve come to depend on,” said Paul Reitz, Titan president and CEO. “During this transition, our customer service and support teams are committed to ensuring that our customers experience minimal service or production interruptions. As the mining market returns, Titan will evaluate moving production back to the Saltville, Virginia facility.”

Show Full Article