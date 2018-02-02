TireStamp Launches New Savings Dashboard on TireVigil Cloud

TireStamp Inc. has launched a new, state-of-the-art dashboard that provides commercial truck and bus fleets with information on their savings from using the TireVigil Cloud tire monitoring and management solution.

The new savings dashboard gives a snapshot of a fleet’s key tire cost metrics, the annual and current month savings from vehicles equipped with the TireVigil Cloud solution and the projected savings for an entire fleet with TireVigil. These results are calculated from each fleet’s tire data.

It also provides fleets with information on opportunities to save more, including in labor, breakdowns, fuel consumption, tread wear and operations.

The dashboard complements TireStamp’s existing maintenance dashboard that summarizes a fleet’s tire maintenance performance based on real-time metrics from vehicles equipped with the TireVigil Cloud.

“Never before have fleets been able to see the financial impact their tire maintenance has on their bottom line using their own, real data in such a simple and clear way,” said Peggy Fisher, TireStamp president. “The Savings Dashboard is a tool that operations, maintenance and upper management can use to prevent disruptions in operations, improve tire maintenance and positively impact the bottom line.”

A video showing the Savings Dashboard in action can be seen on TireStamp’s website, www.tirestamp.com.