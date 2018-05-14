Tire’s Warehouse To Expand with 8th Location

Tire’s Warehouse, Inc. is planning a new distribution center located Fresno, California, slated to open in early July.

The 122,000 square foot facility, located in central California, will bridge the gap between TWI’s southern and northern California branches. This will be the eighth warehouse for TWI, three of which have opened within the last three years.

“The new facility in Fresno will build upon the customer-focused service Tire’s Warehouse has established for nearly 50 years,” said Dan King, the company’s president. “The location will increase our delivery and will-call efficiencies throughout central California, providing our customers improved access to our portfolio of brands and the support they need to be successful.“

The new location brings its total distribution center square footage to over 700,000. It will service the Central Valley – TWI’s largest geographical service region to date – carrying a full lineup of top brands and products for consumer, commercial, industrial, farm and trailer applications, TWI says.

Tire’s Warehouse Inc. is a tire distributor that has been in business for more than 50 years, providing twice daily deliveries to the West Coast, including California, Nevada and Arizona.