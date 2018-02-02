Tiremetrix Now Integrated with Tire Guru for Electronic Tire Registration

Tire Guru announced that it has chosen Tiremetrix’s Tire Registration Plus and TPMS Manager software to be a part of the company’s business center software.

“We are very excited to announce these new Tiremetrix offerings to our business center customers,” said Clint Nicholls, president of Tire Guru. “Tire registration is an extremely important safety measure and Tiremetrix has made the registration process more efficient and accurate… Tire registration laws are changing and Tire Registration Plus helps our dealers with compliance while providing their customers with peace of mind.”

Tiremetrix’s Tire Registration Plus provides DOT number validation, age checks, tire recall information and action steps, which include identifying for dealers which customers are affected. The company’s TPMS Manager can quickly identify and service every OE and aftermarket TPMS, which can help dealers save time, the company says.

Joe Donehue, president of Tiremetrix, said changing regulations and advancing technology will continue to challenge independent tire dealers but the company’s platforms are designed to help dealers focus on selling and serving cars.

“Our shared goal is greater efficiency and profitability and reduced liability,” Donehue said.