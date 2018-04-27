When the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and Bridgestone Americas, Inc. announced in mid-April that they are forming one of the largest tire distribution joint ventures in the United States, some were surprised that two traditional competitors decided to do business together.

Others saw it coming with the proliferation of SKUs among other market factors. While others, including us, were left with many questions.

Below is an overview of the deal to catch you up on what we know:

TireHub, LLC, will provide U.S. tire dealers and retailers with passenger and light truck tires from Goodyear and Bridgestone. The deal hopes to satisfy demand for larger rim diameter premium tires. The joint venture, headquartered in Atlanta, initially will have more than 80 distribution centers and warehouse locations nationwide. At launch, TireHub will be made up of Bridgestone Tire Wholesale Warehouse and Goodyear facilities.