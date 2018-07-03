TireHub Opens Doors to Dealers, Retailers

TireHub, a new national tire distributor co-founded by Bridgestone and Goodyear, announced today the company will start accepting customer orders at its nationwide network of sales and logistics centers. The company recently received approvals to begin its operations.

According to a company release, TireHub will go to market with one national sales team giving dealers a single point of contact for products from both Goodyear and Bridgestone. In addition, the company will launch with new web technology to simplify product search, ordering, delivery tracking and payment.

The company and its more than 1,000 employees are led by CEO Peter Gibbons, a business and supply chain executive with 25 years of experience leading manufacturing and logistics for consumer, retail and specialty chemicals industries. He most recently served as head of development and product supply for toymaker Mattel, Inc. and previously served as executive vice president of global supply chain operations for Starbucks Coffee Company.

“From customer service to product search to tire delivery, TireHub is set up to better serve tire dealers and retailers. Fulfilling the needs of our customers will always be our guiding compass,” Gibbons said. “There is nothing more important to us than delivering an incredible customer experience so that our dealers and retailers have a tire distributor who makes business easy and increases their bottom line.”

TireHub has assembled a team of experienced tire industry executives from both Goodyear and Bridgestone to support Gibbons inthe opening and running the new distribution business.

These include:

Chief Financial Officer Scott King, former senior vice president of strategy and business development for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company;

Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ned Aguilar, who most recently served as vice president of Business Development, Consumer Integrated Division for Bridgestone Americas.

Director of Sales Chris Robinson, who served as director of wholesale distribution for Goodyear.

National Sales Manager, Wade Foster, former region manager for Bridgestone Tire Wholesale Warehouse.

For more information, visit www.tirehub.com.