TireHub, Goodyear and Bridgestone’s tire distribution arm, has added executives to its leadership team.

Peter Gibbons, who is CEO of the company, will be joined by the following tire industry veterans in leading TireHub.

David DeBord, senior legal council: DeBord joins TireHub with more than 15 years of experience in the legal profession. He most recently served as senior legal council for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company where he led the North American Consumer division in general corporate matters and supported the Americas subsidiary on antitrust/competition matters. He worked in several legal roles at Goodyear for more than six years. Prior to joining Goodyear, he spent nine years as an antitrust associate with Jones Day, where he focused on litigation and business counseling.

Chris Smith, vice president of human resources: Smith joins TireHub with more than 20 years of experience in key leadership roles and human resources. He most recently served as director of HR for Goodyear's company-owned outlets. During his time at Goodyear, Smith served in various Human Resources roles for Goodyear subsidiaries including Wingfoot Commercial Tire Systems, LLC and Off-Highway PBU. He also formerly served as director of human resrouces for Delta Faucet Company.

Ned Aguilar, vice president of sales and marketing: Aguilar brings more than 40 years of industry experience. As part of the executive management team at Hibdon Tire Center in Oklahoma City, he supported the sales operation and company expansion helping the business be recognized as one of the highest performing independent dealers in the country. Hibdon Tire Centers were sold to Morgan Tire & Auto, Inc. (MTA) in 1998, and Aguilar became VP of sales and marketing for MTA/Tires Plus. Bridgestone acquired Morgan Tire & Auto, Inc. and Aguilar held several positions including vice president of marketing for Bridgestone's retail operations. There, he helped introduce the Firestone Complete Auto Care (FCAC) brand and brought the Morgan Tire & Auto, Tires Plus, Wheel Works, Hibdon, Michael Tire, and Avellino Tire operations into the BSRO umbrella forming a network of 1,600 locations. Over the following 5 years, the network would grow to 2,200 locations. In 2010, Aguilar began serving as vice president of digital development for Bridgestone Americas where he helped develop global digital business strategies. He most recently served as VP of business development for Bridgestone's consumer integrated group, where he supported acquisition opportunities that were focused on broadening distribution strategies.

