TireHub Launch Exceeds Expectations, Says Goodyear CEO

“Our new TireHub distribution joint venture in the U.S. is performing exceptionally well out of the gate, and our shipments to the wholesale channel are running ahead of our transition plans. Goodyear’s customer base has demonstrated its loyalty to our brand and I am confident that TireHub’s best-in-class service model, together with added supply from our new Americas plant, will enhance value for our retail and fleet customers,” said Kramer.

Regarding the company’s fiscal results: