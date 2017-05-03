Tireco Promotes Eastern Sales Director

Tireco Inc. has promoted Ron Brady to eastern regional sales director for the Tireco National Brands Division.

Brady previously managed the Mid-Atlantic region, where he helped develop branded distribution partners in underserved markets.

In his new role, Brady will work directly with Andrew Hoit, national brands division vice president of sales and marketing, to further develop the branded distribution footprint and support Tireco’s national sales team.

“We are very excited to have Ron share his passion for the business by working with me to lead our national sales team. Ron has proven himself to be an outstanding leader who has demonstrated his ability to create and drive successful teams. Our shared goal continues to be; become the premier private brand program in North America,” said Hoit.