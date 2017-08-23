Tire Warehouse Hosting Dealer Event in Vegas

Tire’s Warehouse, Inc. (TWI) will host its 3rd annual Tire One Dealer Event on Nov. 1-2, 2017 at the Mirage Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Customers enrolled in TWI’s dealer marketing program will be able to attend the two day event that features of a meeting, reception, banquet, tradeshow and blackjack-style tournament.

“We want to keep our customers engaged in the value of TWI,“ said Ken Hsu, vice president of marketing for Tire’s Warehouse, Inc. “Special events like this compliment the already strong marketing programs that are designed to help enhance our customers’ businesses.”

The tradeshow will include displays from TWI’s major tire suppliers along with its Tire One program vendors. The blackjack-style tournament allows Tire One dealers to compete to win one of three prizes: $1,000, $3,000, or a fully customized 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport courtesy of Falken Tire.

To learn more about becoming a Tire’s Warehouse Tire One dealer, visit tireswarehouse.net/tireone.