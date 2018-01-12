Tire Technology Expo to Return to Germany

The Tire Technology Expo will return to Hanover, Germany for three days from February 20-22 this year.

The exhibition will be bigger than in 2017 with 280+ exhibitors presenting the latest technology for tire research, development and manufacturing. It will also play host to the annual three-day conference, with a line-up of expert speakers from across the globe.

Tire Technology Expo will feature an international gathering of tire manufacturing experts to view and debate all the latest innovations in materials, chemicals and machinery. The list of hot topics to be discussed in Hannover includes automation, big data and Industry 4.0, intralogistics, production efficiency, tire labelling and RFID tagging.

The University of Akron Tire Mechanics Short Course and five other short courses – including a brand new a course investigating the effect of road surface variation on tire performance – will be available.

Joining the numerous returning companies – including industry heavyweights such as HF, Mesnac, Siemens and VMI – will be many first-time exhibitors, including German suppliers Getriebebau Nord (drive systems), Ilmberger Maschinen- und Zahnradfabrik (gearing technology), Industriefabrik Schneider (steam packages for curing presses) and Festo (automation).

Some of the new exhibitors in the chemicals and materials field at the 2018 show will include Shin-Etsu Silicones Europe BV and Madura Industrial Textiles. Hailing from the Netherlands and India respectively, these companies underline the global nature of Tire Technology Expo’s exhibitor and visitor base.

“It is really fantastic to see Tire Technology Expo going from strength to strength year after year. Amazingly, it is now three times bigger than it was in 2012 and all set to break another record in 2018. It really has become the leading global event that embraces and celebrates the fantastic world of tire manufacturing and all its complexities,” said Tony Robinson, the show’s founder.

Register for the expo here.