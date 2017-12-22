News/Tire Review
December 22, 2017

Happy Holidays From Tire Review

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Rotary Introduces Line of Heavy-Duty Tire Changers

James Develin Pays Visit to Sullivan Tire Location

Icahn Acquires 19 Independent U.S. Service Locations        

Happy Holidays From Tire Review

Retread Instead Launches 'Dear Senator' Letter Campaign

Fisker, Hakim Unique Group to Create Autonomous Shuttle

Doublestar to Pay Toyo $1.6 Million in Contempt Sanctions

New CEO, Executives at Hankook

Long-Time Philly-Area Tire Shop to Close

LSI New Leadership in Sales, Marketing

All of us at Tire Review wish you the happiest of holidays! Our daily newsletter, World Tire Report, will not publish Monday, Dec. 25 or Tuesday, Dec. 26 due to the Christmas holiday.

The newsletter will resume Dec. 27-29. World Tire Report will also not publish Jan. 1 while we celebrate the New Year’s holiday. It will resume regular production Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Get up to date on the latest news, trends and business practices in the tire industry with the digital edition of our December issue.

And get a jump on the new year ahead with our 2018 Business Planning Checklist. 