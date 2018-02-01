From the Michelin Man to the Goodyear Blimp and the Belle Tire man, there’s plenty of symbols that stick out when you think of the tire industry.

So which one is your favorite? We want to know!

Starting Feb. 1, submit your favorite mascot that represents a tire dealer, manufacturer or distributor for our Tire Review 2018 Great Mascot Challenge, a “March Madness” style tournament.

Each week in March, we will seek votes via social media, our newsletter and other digital channels to whittle the field from 16 to eight to four and then to two to crown our 2018 Great Mascot Challenge Champion at the beginning of April.

A cash prize will be given to the tire dealer or company with the winning mascot. The winning mascots will be featured in an article in the April issue of Tire Review.

Already have a mascot in mind? Click here to nominate them.