Tire Registration Plus Integrates with StockTrac POS

Tiremetrix, LLC today announced that its Tire Registration Plus Software is now offered through an integration with Janco International’s Shop Management System, StockTrac.

“We are excited to announce the integration of Tire Registration Plus within our StockTrac Point of Sale software,” said Linda Wittbrodt, executive vice president of Janco International. “Tiremetrix built an extremely useful solution that helps our dealers register tires directly with the manufacturer, validate DOT numbers and check for recalls, all in one easy step. Tire registration laws are changing and Tire Registration Plus helps our dealers comply with the FAST Act, while providing their customers peace of mind that their new tires are registered properly and that they will be contacted in the event of a recall.”

The FAST Act, which was signed into law December 2014 by former President Barack Obama, contains provisions for mandatory tire registration among other tire-related actions. A dealer must provide either a pre-filled manufacturer postcard to be submitted by the consumer, or electronically register the tires directly to the manufacturer and noting so on the customer’s invoice. It is well documented that manufacturers see very low participation in both methods and an unacceptable recovery rate of recalled tires.

“We believe that our products will be a tremendous value to StockTrac users,” said Joe Donehue, president of Tiremetrix. “Advancing automotive technology and regulatory requirements will continue to challenge tire dealers and independent service providers. Our software products are designed to help overcome these challenges, allowing dealers to focus on servicing cars and selling products. The shared goal is greater efficiency, profitability and reduced liability.”

Tire Review’s State of the Industry issue in August featured Donehue’s perspective on the tire registration issue: “Staying on Top of Tire Registration FAST Act Update and Where We’re Headed”

Tire Registration Plus is the industry’s most advanced electronic tire registration software, according to the company, helping tire dealers validate DOT numbers and transmit records directly to the appropriate manufacture. TPMS Manager and Tire Registration Plus are software-as-a-service products created by Tiremetrix and used by tire dealers and automotive service centers throughout North America. For more information, visit: http://www.tireregistrationplus.com.