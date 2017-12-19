Uncategorized/tire recycling
December 19, 2017

New Tire Recycling System Reduces Carbon Emissions

Green Carbon team members
The Green Carbon team in front of its bio-congeneration system.

Green Carbon, Inc. has teamed up with Caterpillar Power Systems to develop an eco-friendly tire recycling system.

The bio-congeneration system uses Green Carbon’s TVR System and Caterpillar’s custom-designed generator to produce electricity for its processes. The system uses Syn Gas, generated from processing tires, belting and rubber tracks.

According to a life cycle assessment by Earth Shift Global, the system will reduce CO2E emissions by millions of pounds.

Phil Wilson and Fred Taylor, Green Carbon co-founders, hope to have report on the system’s sustainability by the end of first quarter of 2018.

