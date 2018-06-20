Tire Pros, a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD) and the nation’s largest network of elite independent tire dealers, is looking to drive traffic to its franchisees with the unveiling of a new marketing campaign highlighting the brand’s hassle-free approach to automotive care.

The omni-channel “Hassle-Free. Guaranteed.” campaign was developed from extensive consumer research and in collaboration with Tire Pros’ Mission-Based and National Dealer Councils. Designed to drive traffic to Tire Pros locations, the campaign will be customizable for use in dealers’ local markets, as well as in regional and national campaigns.

“This campaign was built by and for our Tire Pros dealers who, we believe, are truly the best in the business. These marketing assets will drive consumer traffic and car count to Tire Pros stores,” said Ron Sinclair, president of Tire Pros and senior vice president of retail strategy and partnerships for ATD. “Our franchisees have asked for a multi-faceted campaign with both traditional and online digital components, and the councils delivered.”

Developed by Tire Pros’ advertising agency of record, Charlotte-based LGA, the campaign features a variety of creative assets. It is anchored by a TV commercial that shows kids on tricycles, bikes and skateboards while an original music score plays in the background.

“Your first set of wheels didn’t come with complications, or strings, or hassles,” the voiceover says. “It can be that way again.”

The spots end with a tagline that is meant to sum up the Tire Pros brand promise: “Hassle Free. Guaranteed.” The campaign includes multiple TV spots, streaming radio spots, print, social and digital ads and other assets. It will begin running this summer in local markets as well as nationally.

“Announcements like this really validate our decision to join the Tire Pros family back in 2012,” said Lynda Kester of Big Red Tire Pros in Lincoln, Nebraska and member of the Marketing Mission-Based Council “From technology and training to initiatives aimed at improving the customer experience, Tire Pros is constantly delivering new ways for us to grow our businesses and succeed in our markets.”

The TV spots were directed by filmmaker Elle Ginter, whose prior credits include numerous short films as well as commercials for such brands as McDonald’s, Pampers and the ALS Association. Ginter was one of 13 directors chosen for DGA/AICP’S Commercial Directors Diversity Showcase and was also included in Shoot’s 14th annual New Director Showcase.