Tire Pros Awards Dealers for 2017 Work

Dealers under the Tire Pros organization were recently recognized for their superior performance in 2017 at the company’s Dealer Business Conference in San Antonio at the beginning of February.

Brad and Ryan Goff of Roger’s Tire Pros were recognized as the 2017 Young Tire Pros Dealer of the Year. To secure the honor, the tire dealer must be under 40 years of age and actively engaged in the Tire Pros program.

“They are very supportive of the brand,” said Quick Chadwick, director of marketing for Tire Pros, who presented the award to the Goff brothers. “They are super successful business owners and very progressive thinkers… They’re coachable. They’re open-minded, but they want to learn and be knowledgeable.”

Tom Davis of Discount Tire Outlet Tire Pros was recognized as Community Partner of the Year. According to Chadwick, Davis and his wife rehab houses and then give them away to those in need. They also set aside a percentage of every tire sold to donate to their local children’s hospital.