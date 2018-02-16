Tire Pros Awards Dealers for 2017 Work
Dealers under the Tire Pros organization were recently recognized for their superior performance in 2017 at the company’s Dealer Business Conference in San Antonio at the beginning of February.
Brad and Ryan Goff of Roger’s Tire Pros were recognized as the 2017 Young Tire Pros Dealer of the Year. To secure the honor, the tire dealer must be under 40 years of age and actively engaged in the Tire Pros program.
“They are very supportive of the brand,” said Quick Chadwick, director of marketing for Tire Pros, who presented the award to the Goff brothers. “They are super successful business owners and very progressive thinkers… They’re coachable. They’re open-minded, but they want to learn and be knowledgeable.”
Tom Davis of Discount Tire Outlet Tire Pros was recognized as Community Partner of the Year. According to Chadwick, Davis and his wife rehab houses and then give them away to those in need. They also set aside a percentage of every tire sold to donate to their local children’s hospital.
“He helps those in need,” Chadwick said. “He buys bulletproof vests for the police department. He works with the fire departments around across multiple counties [and much, much more].”
Finally, Louis Gomez, along with his wife, Angel, of Prescott Tire Pros and Automotive Service were recognized with the 2017 Excellence in Engagement award, one of the organization’s highest honors.
“He is Mr. Positive, with an upbeat, positive attitude; always positive,” said Chadwick in his remarks describing Gomez. “His support staff calls him and (Angel) selfless. He reaches out to new dealers and welcomes them to our family with grace and with privilege. [He is] never afraid to do new things in marketing. He focuses on grassroots marketing in his state of Arizona. He reaches out to schools, fire department, Chamber of Commerce, and this year, he gave away – and I do mean gave away – vehicles, [many, many] vehicles to underprivileged people… He is the poster child for leadership, marriage and being a family man. He says he’s in the people business, not the automotive business, and he reflects this.”