Honoring Military Veterans in the Tire Industry
In honor of Memorial Day, not only are we honoring the soliders who have fallen in service to our country, but we’re taking a look at those members of the industry who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Click the links below to learn more about these military veterans in the tire industry, which we highlighted in our special September 2017 issue tribute.
- Matt Hilerio, U.S. Army , Bridgestone Americas ,
- Gregg Caldwell, U.S. Marine Corps, G&C Express Tire & Auto Service
- Mike Shenk, U.S. Marine Corps, Yokohama Tire Corp.
- Andrew “Butch” Taylor, Virginia Army National Guard, Titan Auto & Tire
- Richard Prigmore, U.S. Army/Arizona Army National Guard, Bud’s Tire Pros
- Pete Selleck, U.S. Army / Army Reserves, formerly with Michelin North America
- Kevin Wellnitz, Army Reserves, Sather’s Service
- David Dance, U.S. Air Force, Cartech Tire & Auto
- Ryan Bennett, U.S. Navy, Bennett Point S Tire & Auto
- Tom Clauer, U.S. Army, Yokohama Tire Corp.
- Stu Zurcher, Indiana Army National Guard, Strategic Alliance Group
- Bud Luppino, U.S. Air Force, Bud’s Tire Pros