The Tire Industry Association (TIA) will meet with representatives in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, June 20 to discuss several issues currently impacting the tire and automotive industry.

The day will begin with TIA and fellow supporters visiting the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) headquarters at 10 a.m. to discuss infrastructure and de-regulation. All congressional meetings will be held on Capitol Hill that will include with topics pertaining to the following: estate tax, infrastructure funding, online sales, health care, LIFO repeal, tariffs, work opportunity tax credit (WOTC), lawsuit abuse, retroactive liability provisions superfund, scrap tires and used oil, national energy bill, urge strong enforcement of the Magnuson – Moss warranty act, halt the activist NLRB’s efforts to ease unionization of businesses, the motor vehicle owner’s right to repair act, comp time, RPM act and more.

Jim Hobart will join TIA’s list of special guest speakers during the luncheon in the Capitol Visitor Center. Jim is a Partner at Public Opinion Strategies, a national political and public affairs research firm, and Republican pollster. He has been a part of the polling team for the past four election cycles, and in 2013, he received the Rising Star Award from Campaign and Elections Magazine. Jim has also made regular appearances on NPR, CNN and the BBC to comment on campaign politics.

“We have seen some significant changes in the tire and automotive industry that will impact and continue to impact our members and supporters nationwide,” said Roy Littlefield, executive vice president of the Tire Industry Association. “As a leader in tire safety and education, is it important that TIA stays involved in making sure these areas are addressed and represented locally and nationally.”

TIA’s Federal Lobby Day gives members a unique opportunity to meet face to face with senators, congressmen, administration officials, and congressional staffers to discuss issues of concern to you. There will be no fee for any Washington D.C./Capitol Hill function that day. For more information about TIA’s Federal Lobby Day, click here.