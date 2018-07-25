The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has announced the names of the honorees for the 2018 Hall of Fame and Ed Wagner Leadership Award. The inductions will take place at the Tire Industry Honors Awards Ceremony on from 6-8 p.m. Oct 29 at Paris Las Vegas Hotel. The ceremony is open to all and complimentary tickets may be reserved here.

The 2018 Hall of Fame honorees are:

Bob Majewski, president, Sumerel Tire Service, Inc.

Arvind Poddar, chairman and managing director, Balkrishna Industries Ltd.

The 2018 Ed Wagner Leadership Award honorees are:

Mike Baggett, retired, Yokohama Tire Corporation

Freda Pratt-Boyer, senior auditor, Purcell Tire Company

The Hall of Fame Award is the Tire Industry Association’s highest honor that recognizes individuals who have made a significant impact within the tire, rubber and transportation industries. The Ed Wagner Leadership Award is presented to individuals or companies that demonstrate leadership or innovation in products and services that foster and promote the tire, retreading and/or tire recycling industries.

“We are pleased to introduce our new class of exceptional industry leaders as recipients for the Hall of Fame and Ed Wagner Leadership Award,” said Roy Littlefield, executive vice president of the Tire Industry Association. “On behalf of TIA, we extend our congratulations and are honored to recognize these amazing individuals that have proven themselves as key industry influencers.”

