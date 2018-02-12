Tire dealers and automotive service businesses that use Tire Guru’s Point of Sale Software in their Business Center will now have access to Epicor’s Integrated Service Estimator (ISE).

Epicor’s ISE is a web-based solution that provides automated mechanical repair estimating and parts sourcing capabilities—enabling users to create accurate, comprehensive service estimates and order parts without picking up the telephone.



“Customer satisfaction is of the utmost importance for tire dealers and other service businesses. It’s imperative to deliver fast, complete, and accurate estimates that help increase customer confidence while ensuring strong profitability on each repair,” said Scott Thompson, vice president of automotive, analytics, and content for Epicor. “ISE software is an excellent tool for maximizing return on investment among the growing number of businesses that rely on Tire Guru’s POS technology.”



With the Epicor ISE application integrated into Tire Guru software, users will gain instant access to vehicle-specific labor rates, parts availability and pricing information from local suppliers as well as detailed specifications that can automatically be imported into estimates, work orders and invoices.



“Tire Guru is always looking for new ways to add value for our customers, and the integration of the Epicor ISE application with Business Center helps ensure that they always have local access to the parts they need at the best available price and without the hassle of calling multiple vendors or browsing website after website,” said Clint Nicholls, Tire Guru president. “This powerful solution will allow our customers to create job estimates faster and generate more high-margin automotive service sales.”



Used by tire dealerships, oil-and-lube facilities, transmission service business, tune-up specialists, and general repair shops, Epicor ISE supplies users with information to identify, price and source thousands of replacement parts and enables them to generate fast, accurate repair estimates without touching the phone or opening another browser window. Because the solution is web-based, all data and software updates are performed automatically and online, which ensures users are running the most up-to-date version.

The Epicor ISE solution is powered by the Epicor industry-leading replacement parts database, as well as popular repair and maintenance packages, an aftermarket flat-rate labor guide, OEM-recommended vehicle service intervals information, a VIN decoder, cross-reference parts database and more.

An optional, mobile “smart inspection” feature can be added to allow technicians to record the condition of key vehicle systems and components during inspections.

