June 7, 2018

TGI Hosts Chill-out Zone at Latin Tyre Expo

For the 8th straight year, Tire Group International is exhibiting at Latin American & Caribbean Tyre Expo in Panama City, Panama. TGI has supported the exhibition since its founding.

“This year we wanted to try something a little different so we created the ‘TGI Chill-Out Zone’ at the Sheraton Grand Panama hotel directly across the street from the convention center. In addition to our booth at the show, our customers and suppliers are welcome to come and relax in a comfortable private lounge that has hors-d’oeuvres and drinks along with a billiard table, foosball table and areas to just sit back and relax,” said TGI president, Joaquin Gonzalez.

You can visit TGI at Booth # A689 or at the TGI Chill-Out Zone on June 6th and 7th from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

