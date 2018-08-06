Tire Discounters is Expanding, Hiring

As part of its aggressive expansion plans, Cincinnati-based Tire Discounters is expanding its team. Currently the company has 1,200 employees across six states -Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama – with a call to hire even more.

In an interview with the Cincinnati newspaper, Journal-News, Tiffany Murphy, the company’s talent acquisition manager, said, “We’ve doubled our size in the past 10 years and continue to expand the number of customers we serve. We’ve recently announced expansions in Huntsville, Ala., and Knoxville, Tenn. We’re also adding stores in our existing markets with new stores set to open in Louisville, Ky and Dayton this month. The next five years will bring expansion to more new markets. To support this growth, we will be adding both store associates and home office support staff.”

Positions include sales people, management trainees and technicians of all experience levels.