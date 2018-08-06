News/recruitment
August 6, 2018

Tire Discounters is Expanding, Hiring

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Congratulations to Enns Tire, Winner of Schrader's June Social Media Contest

Mickey Thompson Tires Offers Way to 'Try-on' its Tires, Wheels Before Purchase

Continental Offers Cybersecurity Solutions From Argus And Elektrobit For All Connected Vehicle Electronics

Auto Care Association Promotes Taylor Mitchell To Senior Vice President, Technology And Standards

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. Says 2nd Quarter 2018 Results In Line With Outlook; Revises 2nd Half Outlook

Moody’s Report Calls for Urgent Action by ATD

ATD Begins Laying Off Employees, Downsizing

Autotext.me Upgrades Digital Vehicle Inspection Tool Through Motor Integration

Bloomberg: ATD Looks Toward Growth Without Goodyear, Bridgestone

Garage Gurus to Host Facebook Live Event on July 12

As part of its aggressive expansion plans, Cincinnati-based Tire Discounters is expanding its team. Currently the company has 1,200 employees across six states -Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama – with a call to hire even more.

In an interview with the Cincinnati newspaper, Journal-News, Tiffany Murphy, the company’s talent acquisition manager, said, “We’ve doubled our size in the past 10 years and continue to expand the number of customers we serve. We’ve recently announced expansions in Huntsville, Ala., and Knoxville, Tenn. We’re also adding stores in our existing markets with new stores set to open in Louisville, Ky and Dayton this month. The next five years will bring expansion to more new markets. To support this growth, we will be adding both store associates and home office support staff.”

Positions include sales people, management trainees and technicians of all experience levels.

Show Full Article