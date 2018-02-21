Tire Discounters Expands Again, Now at 113 Locations

Tire Discounters, a family-owned tire retailer, continues its aggressive growth plans with the opening of two new locations — No. 112 and No. 113, including a new warehouse. The company is currently the nation’s ninth-largest independent tire retailer and has already opened three stores this year, including two stores in Dalton, Georgia, and one in Huntsville, Alabama. The next store will be opening in a few weeks in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Both the Huntsville store and the soon-to-open Hendersonville store have over 7,900 sq.-ft. of space and 8 to 10 service bays. Once fully staffed, each store will employ 13 to 15 associates and technicians from the local community.

The company recently opened a new and improved warehouse in La Vergne, Tennessee, which is central to support Tire Discounters’ footprint in the area, including Nashville, Chattanooga, Huntsville, and Knoxville. The new space stocks over 230,000 tires, with daily deliveries to each location for same-day installation for most of their customers.

Known as the “home of free alignment,” Tire Discounters includes a free alignment with every standard four-tire installation. Lifetime rotation and balancing are also included as part of the tire retailer’s standard installation package.

Tire Discounters is looking for energetic and conscientious sales people, management trainees, mechanics and technicians of all experience levels at these stores and across the region. Interested candidates can apply online at www.tirediscounters.com/careers or call them at 513-618-7880.