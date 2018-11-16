News/Tire Discounters
November 16, 2018

Tire Discounters Continuing Growth Through Partnerships and Organic Growth

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Auto Care Association Hosts International Matchmaking Program at AAPEX 2018

Cooper Opens Distribution Center in Mississippi

Tire Discounters Continuing Growth Through Partnerships and Organic Growth

Yokohama Relaunches EXCEED Dealer Training Program

Hankook Tire Returns for Second Year as Official Sponsor of COTA 24H Race

Apollo Tyres' Chairman Decorated with 'Order of the Rising Sun'

Natural Rubber Stakeholders Launch Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber

Thousands From The Alliance Take To The Streets To Attend AAPEX Show

Toyo Tire USA to Adjust Prices Effective Jan. 1

SEMA 2018: Hunter Engineering Introduces Drive Over Tread Depth Measuring Tool

Family-owned and operated Tire Discounters, one of the fastest-growing companies in its industry, will continue to accelerate their southern expansion by opening 4 new stores before the end of the year. The new stores mark the latest additions to the 111 existing Tire Discounters across six states.

“This year we’ve grown through partnerships, like our stores in Dalton, GA, and organically with new customers and new stores in our existing markets. Our entry into Knoxville marks an exciting end to 2018.” says Jamie Ward, President.

Two of the four new stores will open in Knoxville, TN. The stores in Oak Ridge and Cedar Bluff mark the company’s long-awaited entry into the Knoxville market. “It would be nice to have one of your stores in Knoxville. You offer quality services, so it would be nice to have you here.” said a customer from Tennessee during his call to the Tire Discounters customer service line in May 2017. “Expanding into Knoxville was an easy decision for us. Oak Ridge and Cedar Bluff are just the beginning. We have plans for more Knoxville stores opening in 2019.” says Jamie Ward, President.

In addition to Knoxville, the company is opening new stores in Chattanooga and Huntsville. The two new locations in existing markets will build on the success of existing stores by making the local shopping experience more convenient, and more enjoyable, with Tire Discounters unique approach to customer service and strong focus on vehicle safety. “It’s important to us that our customers’ vehicles are safe and ready to roll for long holiday road trips and everyday travel.  Tire Discounters includes conveniences like free safety inspections and free alignment with every standard 4 tire purchase because it’s the right thing to do for our customers.” says Charles Curlee, Vice President of Retail Sales.

 

New Store Locations

Knoxville: 122 Moss Groves Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 and 709 North Campbell Station Rd. Knoxville, TN 37934

Chattanooga: 138 Raider Lane, Chattanooga, TN 37504

Huntsville: 11920 Memorial Pkwy South, Huntsville, AL 35803

Show Full Article