Tire Discounters Continues to Grow

Family-owned and operated Tire Discounters, one of the fastest-growing companies in its industry, will continue to accelerate their southern expansion by opening 4 new stores before the end of the year. The new stores mark the latest additions to the 112 existing Tire Discounters across six states.

“This year we’ve grown through partnerships, like our stores in Dalton, Georgia, and organically with new customers and new stores in our existing markets. Our entry into Knoxville marks an exciting end to 2018.” says Jamie Ward, President.

Two of the four new stores will open in Knoxville, Tennessee. The stores in Oak Ridge and Cedar Bluff mark the company’s long-awaited entry into the Knoxville market.

“It would be nice to have one of your stores in Knoxville. You offer quality services, so it would be nice to have you here.” said a customer from Tennessee during his call to the Tire Discounters customer service line in May 2017.

“Expanding into Knoxville was an easy decision for us. Oak Ridge and Cedar Bluff are just the beginning. We have plans for more Knoxville stores opening in 2019.” says Jamie Ward, president.

In addition to Knoxville, the company is opening new stores in Chattanooga and Huntsville. The two new locations in existing markets will build on the success of existing stores by making the local shopping experience more convenient, and more enjoyable, with Tire Discounters unique approach to customer service and strong focus on vehicle safety.

“It’s important to us that our customers’ vehicles are safe and ready to roll for long holiday road trips and everyday travel. Tire Discounters includes conveniences like free safety inspections and free alignment with every standard 4 tire purchase because it’s the right thing to do for our customers.” says Charles Curlee, vice president of retail sales.

New Store Locations

Knoxville: 122 Moss Groves Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 and their Oak Ridge address is 225 S. Illinois Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Chattanooga : 138 Raider Lane, Chattanooga, TN 37504