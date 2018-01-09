Tire Discounters Acquire Two Independent Tire Dealers

The Lou Johnson family of Dalton, Georgia announced today they are teaming up with the Wood family of Cincinnati, Ohio to ensure their two stores, Turbo Tire and Johnson’s Tire Pros continue a tradition of great customer service as Tire Discounters.

At the end of 2017, both Turbo Tire in downtown Dalton and Johnson’s Tire Pros on Thornton Avenue closed their doors, and reopened on January 2, 2018 as Tire Discounters. This creates a combined legacy of almost 70 years of experience as family owned and operated tire and service centers.

“We only reached out to companies who would continue to look after our customers just like my father did,” said Linda Monfette of the former Turbo Tire. “Jamie Ward and the Wood family know how we feel about our customers and our employees – because they feel the same way.”

The Johnson Family will maintain ownership of the properties, leasing to Tire Discounters. And, nearly all of Turbo Tire and Johnson Tire Pros’ employees have chosen to become employees of Tire Discounters, benefiting from the employee benefits like Health care, 401K, Vision/Dental etc. that all Tire Discounters employees enjoy.

Linda and Bob Monfette of Turbo Tire and David Johnson of Johnson’s Tire Pros will join Tire Discounters, working with Ben Peters and Josh Gillespie, seasoned Tire Discounters general managers.