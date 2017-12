While the year-over-year (YoY) percentage of tire dealers using local parts jobbers has remained steady, local parts retailers appear to be stealing market share from warehouse parts distributors. In 2016, tire dealers sourcing parts from warehouse distributors was 25%, but has since dropped to 14%. Meanwhile sourcing from where local parts retailers grew from 22% in 2016 to 28% in 2017.

(Source: Babcox Research)