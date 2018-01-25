Tire Consumer Welcomes Chan Patel As CEO

Tire Consumer, one of the world’s first tire search engines, has announced the appointment of Chan Patel as CEO. Patel brings more than 20 years of experience in the B2B sector. He replaces CEO and founder Tim Shaffer, who will continue to serve as chief operating officer.

“Chan has been the driving force behind RepairPal and Branders.com success. Now, he will set Tire Consumer’s strategy to become the first tire search engine in the automotive sector. I look forward to Chan’s leadership at the company,” Shaffer said.

Before joining Tire Consumer, Patel led sales for RepairPal. With his leadership they built the largest trusted network of auto repair shops in all 50 states. He consistently doubled sales and delivered record sales throughout his tenure. As a sales leader, he also secured many partnerships with industry leaders, including Bosch, Technet (an Advance Auto Parts company) and Precision Tune Auto Care (a Carl Icahn-acquired company).

“I am thrilled with the opportunity in front of Tire Consumer and understand its magnitude. Tire Consumer is set to grow rapidly to become a leader in the tire search market by continuing to innovate and creating multiple value propositions for both clients and consumers. I look forward to working with the Tire Consumer team to build a world-class enterprise marketing company,” Patel said.

Prior to RepairPal, Patel worked at Branders.com, one of the nation’s largest online B2B seller of promotional items. Patel established a sales team to become a leading B2B sales network in the $19 billion advertising specialty market by managing rapid growth and forging online sales for brands such as Microsoft, AARP, Intel and Google. He created and implemented the web-tour sales and support model.

Prior to Branders, Patel was with Franklin Templeton Investments. He played an integral role in many key departments and worked with some of the country’s best portfolio managers. While on the Equity Trading desk he was responsible for trading more than $3 billion of overnight repurchase agreements with JP Morgan, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs.

“Accelerating our growth and differentiating our offerings is critical to our success. Patel’s deep experience and proven track record will be the catalyst we need to extend our value as the top provider of tire marketing and real-time analytics,” Shaffer said.