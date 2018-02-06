News/2018 awards
February 6, 2018

THE TIRE COLOGNE Sponsor Recognizing Innovation with KREATIVEPREIS 2018

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

THE TIRE COLOGNE Sponsor Recognizing Innovation with KREATIVEPREIS 2018

Alliance Tire Americas Gets John Deere's Highest Supplier Rating

Hofmann Introduces Two New Wheel Balancers

Top Shop Tip of the Week - Getting Involved with the Industry

Yokohama to Expand Passenger-Car Tire Production in India

Goodyear Introduces MaxLife Tire to its Assurance Line

Zenises Now Accepting Bitcoin for all Transactions

OSHA Issues $69,058 in Fines, Seven Citations to Goodyear

Top Shop Tip of the Week - Expanding Business, Giving Back

Could Dealer Tire Soon be Sold?

BRV (Bundesverband Reifenhandel & Vulkaniseur-Handwerk e.V. / German Tire Retailers and Vulcanisation Trade Association), industry sponsor of THE TIRE COLOGNE, is recognizing innovation in the tire industry with its KREATIVPREIS 2018 awards.

Both KREATIVEPREIS Industry, sponsored by THE TIRE COLOGNE, and KREATIVEPREIS Trade, Sponsored by Hankook, are broken down into three categories:

  • Innovation of the year – honored here is the creative concept with a high level of innovation, meaning the successful introduction of a novel product or service.
  • Best Green Idea – recognition of creative concepts that are exemplary in the fields of economy, ecology and social matters, and are committed to long-term sustainability.
  • Best Future Idea – development of a product / a service with which future business areas can be served, and which generates new demand impulses.

Information on how to apply for the awards are available in English and Germa at the home page of BRV and THE TIRE COLOGNE.