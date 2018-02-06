THE TIRE COLOGNE Sponsor Recognizing Innovation with KREATIVEPREIS 2018

BRV (Bundesverband Reifenhandel & Vulkaniseur-Handwerk e.V. / German Tire Retailers and Vulcanisation Trade Association), industry sponsor of THE TIRE COLOGNE, is recognizing innovation in the tire industry with its KREATIVPREIS 2018 awards.

Both KREATIVEPREIS Industry, sponsored by THE TIRE COLOGNE, and KREATIVEPREIS Trade, Sponsored by Hankook, are broken down into three categories:

Innovation of the year – honored here is the creative concept with a high level of innovation, meaning the successful introduction of a novel product or service.

Best Green Idea – recognition of creative concepts that are exemplary in the fields of economy, ecology and social matters, and are committed to long-term sustainability.

Best Future Idea – development of a product / a service with which future business areas can be served, and which generates new demand impulses.

Information on how to apply for the awards are available in English and Germa at the home page of BRV and THE TIRE COLOGNE.