Giti Tire is adding to its North American executive team.

The tiremaker announced it has named Tim Fulton as chief operating officer of Giti Tire Manufacturing USA and Jim Mayfield as senior executive vice president of sales and marketing in North America. It also promoted 8-year Giti veteran Lou Monico to vice president sales and marketing for Canada, with concurrent responsibility for corporate accounts.

Fulton brings 32 years of tire industry experience with Group Michelin, where he held domestic and international senior management positions in finance, sales, supply chain and manufacturing. He was most recently vice president of BFGoodrich Global Operations, Manufacturing and Supply Chain. Previously, Fulton served as a naval officer in the Naval Nuclear Power Program.

Mayfield has more than 36 years of tire industry experience in sales and marketing positions with several U.S. tire manufacturers. He served in multiple replacement and OE positions with Michelin, Continental, Yokohama, Toyo and Kumho. In these roles, he worked in consumer and TBR segments. Most recently, he was executive vice president of sales and marketing at Kumho Tire USA.