News/TIA
July 25, 2014

TIA’s Pindell Recognized as Industry Leader

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

JS Products Releases New Cooling System Test Kit

Goodyear Reports Drops in Q2 Sales, Units and Operating Income

New Holland Offering Goodyear Super Single LSW Tires

DENSO Earns Subaru Award

BestDrive Opens New Commercial Tire Center

Shop Fix Academy Offers New Membership Option

TIA Board of Directors Elects Leaders

Pep Boys Acquires Connecticut Dealer

Avon Tyres Sponsors Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis

Carlstar Group Opens New Distribution Center

TIA-Award-PindellLaKisha Pindell, director of meetings at TIA, was recognized as an industry leader in Connect magazine’s “40 Under 40” feature in the May/June 2014 issue. The annual cover story recognizes outstanding industry professionals under the age of 40 for their early and continued contributions in the professional organization, specialty association and sports events industry.

Pindell was selected after Connect editors evaluated and reviewed all recommendations.

“We always knew LaKisha was talented and for her to be recognized by her peers in the meeting planning industry truly validates her expertise. Over the years, LaKisha’s attention to detail and creativity have allowed her to take TIA events to the next level. I know I speak on behalf of everyone at TIA when I say that we are very proud that she is being honored on a national level for her accomplishments,” said Roy Littlefield, TIA executive vice president.

The entire list of recognized honorees and individual profiles can be found at connectyourmeetings.com/2014forty.

  • Harvey Brodsky

    Well deserved would be an understatement. LaKisha is an unbelievably efficient, talented and friendly person who brings cheer to all who cross her path. Thanks to LaKisha Pindell TIA meetings and events ALWAYS go smoothly. The only problem with LaKisha is that she is not a twin. We need more people like LaKisha Pindell in our industry. Three cheers, LaKisha.

    With love from one of the many members of the LaKisha Pindell Fan Club,

    Harvey Brodsky

  • Ford Saeks

    Congratulations!

Show Full Article