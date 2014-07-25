TIA’s Pindell Recognized as Industry Leader

LaKisha Pindell, director of meetings at TIA, was recognized as an industry leader in Connect magazine’s “40 Under 40” feature in the May/June 2014 issue. The annual cover story recognizes outstanding industry professionals under the age of 40 for their early and continued contributions in the professional organization, specialty association and sports events industry.

Pindell was selected after Connect editors evaluated and reviewed all recommendations.

“We always knew LaKisha was talented and for her to be recognized by her peers in the meeting planning industry truly validates her expertise. Over the years, LaKisha’s attention to detail and creativity have allowed her to take TIA events to the next level. I know I speak on behalf of everyone at TIA when I say that we are very proud that she is being honored on a national level for her accomplishments,” said Roy Littlefield, TIA executive vice president.

The entire list of recognized honorees and individual profiles can be found at connectyourmeetings.com/2014forty.