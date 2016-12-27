The Tire Industry Association has announced the schedule for the 2017 Certified Commercial Tire Service (CTS) Instructor Training and Certification classes in Baltimore and Denver.

“It’s been 20 years since the first Certified CTS Instructor class was held and we are proud to continue the mission of educating the industry on the importance of tire safety,” said Kevin Rohlwing, TIA senior vice president of training. “We are confident that the information shared in these classes improves safety in the workplace and our nation’s roads. The demand for higher level training on commercial truck tire and wheel service is growing and we are committed to continue meeting that demand.”

According to TIA, the Certified CTS Instructor Program “exceeds the minimum training requirements established by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and includes all aspects of truck tire and wheel service including OSHA regulations, mounting/demounting/inflation, torque, puncture repair, balancing, road service and much more.”

The 2016 CTS Instructor Training is available in both a 3-day and a 4-day program. Those with more than two years of experience of hands-on commercial truck tire experience may register for either program, but participants with less than two years experience must register for the 4-day class option.

The 2017 CTS Instructor Training schedule is as follows:

Baltimore (3-Day)

March 15 – 17

Oct. 4 – 6

Baltimore (4-Day)

March 14 – 17

Oct. 3 – 6

Denver (3-Day)

May 17 – 19

Aug. 16 – 18

Nov. 8 – 10

Denver (4-Day)

May 16 – 19

Aug. 15 – 18

Nov. 7 – 10

Baltimore classes are hosted at the Community College of Baltimore County in Catonsville, Md. and Denver classes are held at Lincoln College of Technology in Aurora, Co.

For more information or to register, visit www.tireindustry.org.