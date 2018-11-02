TIA To Offer New Employee Health Benefits Program for Small to Mid-Size Businesses

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has formed an alliance with National General Benefits Solutions to offer all its members flexible group health insurance plans that are tailored for small to mid-size businesses.

The program is designed to be affordable, effective, and secure, TIA says. With the high costs of health care premiums, it has become difficult to provide strong health benefits for employees at affordable rates. TIA says National General provides innovative solutions to help members gain better control of their health care expenses. Whether you have two to 200 employees, National General has options specific to your needs, according to TIA.

The program options include:

Core Value Plan – a reference-based pricing plan, meaning it pays providers based on a multiple of the Medicare reimbursement rate, regardless of the billed amount. There are no networks associated with this plan and members have the freedom to use any provider they choose. Core Value’s rates are often lower than traditional self-funded plans, and that helps you save on your monthly costs.

Core Value Flex – a new level-funded reference-based pricing option that allows you to choose a reference-based pricing plan with the option of switching to a PPO network mid-year – without a change in your monthly payment. ͞

With the U.S. Department of Labor’s decision to expand access of affordable health care coverage to small businesses last June, TIA has hit the ground running looking for the best program for our members and their employees,͟ said Roy Littlefield, CEO of TIA. ͞We are excited to work with National General Benefits Solutions to offer our members an affordable and flexible program, featuring two A-rated companies, that will benefit their bottom line and tailor their employees’ needs.͟For more information on the program please contact Timothy A. Chandler III, TIA Benefits Manager at [email protected] or 800.876.8372.