TIA Seeks Sponsors for Pre-SEMA Show Events

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) is currently seeking sponsors for their Global Tire Expo (GTE) pre-show events. All of TIA’s pre-show events will be held on Monday, October 29 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel.

TIA offers four different sponsorship levels that will help increase brand awareness and visibility including; Platinum-Level ($20,000), Gold-Level ($10,000), Silver-Level ($5,000), and Bronze-Level ($2,500). There are three key events during the pre-show lineup that are open to all show attendees:

Cocktail Hour – a complimentary ticketed event where guests will socialize and enjoy light refreshments as they get ready for the Tire Industry Honors event.

Tire Industry Honors (Hall of Fame) – a complimentary ticketed event that will honor and induct new members into the Hall of Fame, TIA's highest honor. New recipients of the Ed Wagner Leadership Award and Trade Press Awards will also be recognized.

Welcome Reception – a $65.00 ticketed event welcoming all guests to this year's GTE/SEMA Show.

The GTE/SEMA Show is one of the largest automotive specialty products trade events in the world. For 20 years TIA has partnered with SEMA to bring a special area of the show specific to tire dealers and the tire business community – The Global Tire Expo.

For the sponsorship application and more information please visit https://www.tireindustry.org/global-tire-expo-sema-show or contact Lakisha Pindell for any questions at [email protected].