TIA Releases 2019 OTR Conference Session Schedule

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has released the complete session schedule for the 64th Annual Off-the-Road (OTR) Conference. The conference will take place at the Saddlebrook Resort in Tampa, Florida from February 20-23, 2019.

Each year the OTR Conference presents a series of educational sessions that address important industry topics and issues. The sessions include a list of presenters that are proven leaders in the industry. The sessions include:

Wednesday, February 20 “OTR Black…Is It the New Green?” A Sustainability Update for OTR Tires Live ETS Training

Thursday, February 21 U.S. Construction Forecast Canadian Construction Forecast Global Mining Forecast Crane and Operator Certification Requirements Tire Manufacturers Panel

Friday, February 22 Innovations in the Monitoring Solutions I Know What to Do…So Why Don’t I Do It? A Higher Purpose “From a Dealer’s Perspective, What We Do Every Day, and Why It’s Important?” Wheel Safety and Certification Earthmover Tire Service Training



Also during Friday’s general session, motivational speaker Captain Mark Nutsch will join the conference to share his true-life story of helping lead what is considered the most successful unconventional warfare campaign in modern history.

The OTR Conference brings hundreds of earthmover tire industry professionals together to participate in a variety of educational sessions, networking opportunities and leisure activities. Leading manufacturers, dealers, retreaders, suppliers and service providers will be in attendance to gain insight into the latest industry updates while networking with consumers, colleagues, and key decision-makers.

Conference registration is required prior to reserving a room with no exceptions. A special reservation link will be provided once registration is received and payment is processed.

To download a registration form and receive more information, please visit https://www.tireindustry.org/2019-otr-conference. For any questions, contact LaKisha Pindell (housing or sponsorship) at [email protected] or Dana Lemon (registration) [email protected].